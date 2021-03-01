SolarCoin Price Hits $0.0336 on Top Exchanges (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SolarCoin has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $894.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded up 60% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.16 or 0.00357291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000164 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,193,424 coins and its circulating supply is 63,017,805 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.