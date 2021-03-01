Solon Eiendom ASA (OTCMKTS:BNRPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of Solon Eiendom ASA (OTCMKTS:BNRPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BNRPF opened at $2.48 on Thursday. Solon Eiendom ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

Get Solon Eiendom ASA alerts:

About Solon Eiendom ASA

Solon Eiendom ASA acquires, develops, and sells residential real estate properties in Norway. The company was formerly known as Bionor Pharma ASA and changed its name to Solon Eiendom ASA. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Solon Eiendom ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solon Eiendom ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.