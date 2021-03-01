Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $942,000 Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,814,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,437,000 after buying an additional 94,257 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,742,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,185,000 after purchasing an additional 51,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,288,000 after purchasing an additional 132,766 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 871,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,707,000 after buying an additional 211,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMP. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $63.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average of $61.21. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $69.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

