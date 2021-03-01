Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,609 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,609 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,971,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,059,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 733,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,721,000 after acquiring an additional 429,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 755.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 470,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after purchasing an additional 415,078 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $65.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.88. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

