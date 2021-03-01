SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a growth of 523.6% from the January 28th total of 529,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SOS stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned 0.49% of SOS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of SOS opened at $4.77 on Monday. SOS has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.60.

About SOS

SOS Limited, a technology company, provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for emergency rescue services to corporate and individual members. It operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, car rescue, financial rescue, and mutual assistance rescue cards; cooperative cloud products, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud products, such as News Today and E-Commerce Today.

