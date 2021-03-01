Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Up 5.5%

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.69 and last traded at $27.60. 934,110 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 728,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.28.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $409,000.

Sotera Health Company Profile (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.