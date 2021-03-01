South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI stock opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 108.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.