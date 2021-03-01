Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,361,163 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,075,631 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $436,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $58.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,899,879. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.47.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,918 shares of company stock worth $3,194,415. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.41.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

