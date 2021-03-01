Spendcoin (SPND) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.35 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Spendcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $57.92 million and approximately $5.35 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00054088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.44 or 0.00762351 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00030425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006596 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00060094 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00028595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00042415 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

