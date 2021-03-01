Splunk (SPLK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Splunk to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $143.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Splunk from $301.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Summit Insights cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.57.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

