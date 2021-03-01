Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Increased to $237.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a sell rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.17.

NYSE SQ opened at $230.03 on Thursday. Square has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.13, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.43 and a 200-day moving average of $196.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at $60,753,641.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $371,170.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,173,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,176,677 shares of company stock worth $264,970,688 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Square by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Square by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

