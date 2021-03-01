Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $320.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target raised by Barclays from $260.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 39.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.17.

Get Square alerts:

SQ opened at $230.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.39. The firm has a market cap of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.13, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $20,969,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total transaction of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,176,677 shares of company stock worth $264,970,688. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.