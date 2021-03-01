St Barbara Limited (ASX:SBM) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

St Barbara Limited (ASX:SBM) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.65.

St Barbara Company Profile

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

