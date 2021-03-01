STA Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

STA Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,106 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,069 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

