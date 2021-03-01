Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its target price upped by analysts at Barrington Research from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Get Standex International alerts:

NYSE:SXI traded up $4.07 on Monday, reaching $102.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,971. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.54. Standex International has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $100.87.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Standex International will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $52,687.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,687.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,217 shares of company stock valued at $740,684. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SXI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Standex International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,889,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,483,000 after acquiring an additional 55,388 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Standex International by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 400,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after acquiring an additional 54,980 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Standex International by 67.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 41,621 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.