Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Holdings Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,232,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,525 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $220,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $2,167,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $1,140,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 64,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $174.84 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.51.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $168,438.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.36.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

