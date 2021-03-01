Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$56.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target raised by Laurentian from C$42.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on Stantec from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on Stantec from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stantec from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.90.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$50.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16. The company has a market cap of C$5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 28.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$46.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.06. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$31.00 and a 52 week high of C$50.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$62,562.30.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

