Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.46. Star Bulk Carriers posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 265.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 281.66 and a beta of 1.34. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 648,930 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $5,024,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 172,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 125.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 48,867 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

