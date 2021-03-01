State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Qurate Retail worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 837.2% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,502,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,267 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 2,360.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,634,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,852 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,866 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,977,000. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,898,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $12.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $13.76.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on QRTEA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.