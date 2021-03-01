State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,299 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

SAIC opened at $86.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,845.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

