State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.43 Million Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,880 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Nordstrom worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 8.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth about $137,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Nordstrom by 27.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 152,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 33,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 13.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $576,005.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $36.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $42.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Several brokerages have commented on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

