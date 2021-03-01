State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 967,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after purchasing an additional 107,995 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 139,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STL stock opened at $21.83 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STL shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Hovde Group raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

