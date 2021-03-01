State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $77,033,000 after acquiring an additional 636,255 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $73,724,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 635,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,971,000 after acquiring an additional 380,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 37.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,648,000 after acquiring an additional 329,259 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 483.9% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 360,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,283,000 after purchasing an additional 299,169 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $130.03 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $132.65. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.76.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Several brokerages have commented on TEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.79.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,446 shares of company stock worth $35,646,135 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.