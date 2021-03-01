State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $4.92 Million in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Madison Square Garden Sports at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $187,090,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $104,257,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $70,756,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $22,815,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $20,420,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSGS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $192.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $140.15 and a one year high of $282.29.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. The business’s revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

