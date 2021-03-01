State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $207.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.72. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.01 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.86.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

ICUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 38,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,490,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,513,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,930 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,125. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.