State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $435,000 Stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,416,000 after buying an additional 276,958 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNX. TheStreet cut SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on SYNNEX from $170.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $296,390.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX opened at $89.16 on Monday. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day moving average is $115.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

