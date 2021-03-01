State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLH opened at $85.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.28. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $90.36.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.70.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

