State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 780 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Olin were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Olin during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Olin by 4.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $30.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. Olin Co. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $33.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

