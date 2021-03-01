State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,671,000 after buying an additional 135,695 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,807,000 after buying an additional 461,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,474,000 after buying an additional 141,172 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 437,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,432,000 after buying an additional 204,151 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,024,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $55.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,703.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

