State Street (NYSE:STT) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of State Street from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.25.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of State Street stock opened at $72.77 on Thursday. State Street has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $81.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.23.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,083,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 120,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of State Street by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 516,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,571,000 after acquiring an additional 17,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.