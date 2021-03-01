Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Trading Up 5.8% After Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)’s share price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $44.09 and last traded at $44.01. Approximately 1,464,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,983,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.58.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average is $34.69.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625,748 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 366.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,222,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,815,000 after purchasing an additional 126,593 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 173,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,053,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,432,000 after buying an additional 801,871 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

