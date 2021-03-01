Stephens Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $81.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.84.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH opened at $90.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.51, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.21 and a 200 day moving average of $73.58. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,024.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $113,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,837 shares of company stock worth $4,646,840 in the last ninety days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.