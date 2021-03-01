Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 69.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,645. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $63.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day moving average is $51.46.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

