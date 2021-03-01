Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.2% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,042. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $106.07 and a 52-week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

