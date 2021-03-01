Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.32.

NYSE:HD traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,819. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.61. The company has a market capitalization of $281.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

