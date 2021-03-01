Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $37,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of VBK traded up $8.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $289.75. 6,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,311. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $304.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

