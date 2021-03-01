Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $3.17 on Monday, reaching $103.17. 301,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,283,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $192.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $104.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

