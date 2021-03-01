Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Purchases Shares of 110,159 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 4.0% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 528,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,918,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 179,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 228,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,408,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,896,000 after purchasing an additional 59,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 107,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 25,054 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $49.71. 4,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average of $43.10. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $50.29.

