Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Takes $223,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after acquiring an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after acquiring an additional 611,594 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 18,810.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,024,000 after acquiring an additional 500,352 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $802,886.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,886.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $6.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.04. 69,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,035. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $226.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.68. The stock has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.40.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

