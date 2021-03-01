Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at B. Riley

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Shares of SHOO opened at $36.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -119.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $38.77.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2,138.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,772 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 49.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,546,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,263 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $16,517,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $13,389,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $10,911,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

