Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.88.

Precigen stock opened at $8.44 on Thursday. Precigen has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

In other Precigen news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $67,550.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 268,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 9,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $67,795.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 330,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,850 shares of company stock valued at $580,696. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Precigen during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

