Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target to $7.25

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.50 to $7.25 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPGYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Whitecap Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $4.91.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

