Stifel Nicolaus Raises NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $65.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the data storage provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetApp from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Longbow Research upgraded NetApp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NetApp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.50.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP stock opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.49. NetApp has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $71.68.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total transaction of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.