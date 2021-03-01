STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,645 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STM. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 121.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 38.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

NYSE:STM opened at $38.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

