Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 14,084 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 510% compared to the average daily volume of 2,308 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,868,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 778.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,296,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,260 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 374.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,426,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,312 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,927,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at about $968,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

NYSE WBT traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $16.57. 31,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 399.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Welbilt will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

