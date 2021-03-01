Strong Achieves Market Cap of $9.05 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Strong token can now be bought for approximately $65.47 or 0.00131928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market cap of $9.05 million and approximately $432,092.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Strong has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.33 or 0.00516562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00071006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00076520 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00076837 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00054905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $225.58 or 0.00454590 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Strong Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.