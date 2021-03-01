Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Trading Up 5.8%

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s stock price was up 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 381,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 667,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WISA shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Summit Wireless Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Wireless Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:WISA)

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers TX modules for integration into televisions, audio-visual receivers, media hubs, and USB or HDMI dongles; and speaker systems.

