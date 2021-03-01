Sunbelt Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,000 Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 225,617 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 26,037 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Talos Energy by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Talos Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 348,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TALO opened at $10.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $16.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

