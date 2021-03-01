Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.

SU stock opened at C$25.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.93. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.02 and a twelve month high of C$37.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.66.

About Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

