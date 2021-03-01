Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUN opened at $30.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUN shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

